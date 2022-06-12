Hamilton Bulldogs grab lead in OHL Championship

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in the 2022 Ontario Hockey League Championship the Hamilton Bulldogs have taken a lead in the series thanks to a 3-2 victory Sunday afternoon over the Windsor Spitfires.

Mason McTavish scored two goals in the victory, including the winning goal 1:59 into the third period at FirstOntario Centre.

With the win, Hamilton will carry a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 Monday night in Windsor. If necessary, Game 7 will be played in Hamilton on Wednesday night.

McTavish tied the game at 2-2 with 7:02 remaining in the second period when he wristed the puck into the top corner past Spits goalie Mathias Onuska, much to the delight of 7,690 fans at the downtown Hamilton rink.

Windsor’s Ryan Johnson opened the scoring midway through the first period after his shot banged off the glass behind the Bulldogs net then bounced off the top of the goal before it hit goalie Marco Costantini and crossed the goal line.

The Dogs evened the score at 1-1 about five and a half minutes later, when Ryan Winterton banged home a rebound in front of Windsor’s net.

Ryan Abraham put the Spitfires ahead 2-1 just over three minutes into the middle period before Hamilton’s comeback.

Costantini made 24 saves in the win while Onuska turned aside 21 shots.

OHL Championship Schedule

Game 1, Fri., June 3 at Hamilton (Spitfires 4, Bulldogs 3 OT)

Game 2 , Sun., June 5 at Hamilton (Bulldogs 5, Spitfires 4)

Game 3, Mon., June 6 at Windsor, (Spitfires 6, Bulldogs 3)

Game 4, Fri., June 10 at Windsor (Bulldogs 3, Spitfires 2 OT)

Game 5, Sun., June 12 at Hamilton (Bulldogs 3, Spitfires 2)

Game 6, Mon., June 13 at Windsor, 7:00pm*

Game 7, Wed., June 15 at Hamilton, 7:00pm*

*if necessary

