Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Hamilton Bulldogs win OT thriller to even OHL final

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 10, 2022 10:40 pm

Gavin White scored in overtime to propel the Hamilton Bulldogs to a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Windsor Spitfires Friday night in Game 4 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship.

The Dogs’ victory evens the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece heading into Game 5 on Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

Windsor’s Mathias Onuska made 41 saves, including a handful of highlight reel stops, while Marco Costantini was called upon to turn aside only 20 shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Logan Morrison opened the scoring for Hamilton 2:20 into the hockey game with his league-leading 15th goal of the playoffs.

Trending Stories

The Spitfires pulled ahead in the second period when Josh Currie beat Costantini and Will Cuylle netted his 14th playoff goal to give Windsor a 2-1 advantage.

Read more: Hamilton Bulldogs’ Steve Staios voted OHL’s general manager of the year

The Bulldogs continued to press in the third period and despite having a goal called back because of goaltender interference they managed to send the game to overtime.

OHL defenceman of the year Nathan Staios fired the puck from the point which deflected off a Windsor player and into the goal behind Onuska with 1:57 left in regulation.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagOHL tagHamilton Bulldogs tagWindsor Spitfires tagBulldogs hockey tagHamilton sports tagOHL Championship tagOHL Final tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers