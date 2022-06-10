Hamilton Bulldogs win OT thriller to even OHL final

Send this page to someone via email

Gavin White scored in overtime to propel the Hamilton Bulldogs to a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Windsor Spitfires Friday night in Game 4 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship.

The Dogs’ victory evens the best-of-seven series at two wins apiece heading into Game 5 on Sunday afternoon in Hamilton.

Windsor’s Mathias Onuska made 41 saves, including a handful of highlight reel stops, while Marco Costantini was called upon to turn aside only 20 shots.

GAVIN WHITE WINS IT FOR @BulldogsOHL IN OT 🚨 This #OHLChampionship series is now tied at 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/xFLywISotr — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Logan Morrison opened the scoring for Hamilton 2:20 into the hockey game with his league-leading 15th goal of the playoffs.

The Spitfires pulled ahead in the second period when Josh Currie beat Costantini and Will Cuylle netted his 14th playoff goal to give Windsor a 2-1 advantage.

The Bulldogs continued to press in the third period and despite having a goal called back because of goaltender interference they managed to send the game to overtime.

OHL defenceman of the year Nathan Staios fired the puck from the point which deflected off a Windsor player and into the goal behind Onuska with 1:57 left in regulation.

Advertisement