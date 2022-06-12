Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rapper Roddy Rich arrested on gun charges before performance at music festival

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 12, 2022 4:32 pm
roddy ricch View image in full screen
Roddy Ricch arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Roddy Ricch is facing gun charges after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field on Saturday evening when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the car along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine, police said.

Trending Stories

Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car – 46-year-old Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York – with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch’s booking agency and record company. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Los Angeles tagarrested roddy ricch tagGovernors Ball Music Festival tagGovernors Ball Music Festival los angeles taggun charges roddy ricch tagroddy ricch tagroddy ricch arrested tagroddy ricch gun charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers