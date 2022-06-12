Montreal-North residents ride for more bike paths

Send this page to someone via email

The Association for Safe Mobility of Montreal-North wants more bike paths in the borough. A small demonstration was held Sunday morning before residents and organizers went on a seven kilometre ride through the streets.

No protected bike path has been developed in Montreal-North for more than 40 years. Cycling advocates say that needs to change.

“Everywhere in the city they are building bike paths,” says Jean-Francois Gagné a spokesperson for Montreal-North Secure Mobility Association. Downtown and Ahuntsic, on Gouin in RDP but here they didn’t build anything.” Gagné added habits have changed and far more residents are opting for two wheels instead of four.

“There are a lot of more cyclists but no more infrastructure added in the last 40 years, so that’s what we want. Something better for our kids,” he said.

The ride was aimed at showcasing the need for more bike paths in certain areas, especially around schools, said Montreal Active Mobility Coalition Spokesperson David Lambert.

“There’s a bicycle path which goes in front of several schools, secondary, primary and other key destinations where right now it’s impossible to get to them safely on bike,” said Lambert.

“People will not get on a bike and cycle unless they feel protected,” he emphasized.

Since 2019 the city of Montreal has been constructing the REV, an express bike network spanning 184km of mostly protected bike paths connecting various points of the city.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2027.

“There is a lot of interest in cycling, a lot of joggers, people want to be healthy and more and more people want to help the environment by reducing their carbon footprint,” added Lambert.

Last month the Plante administration announced it was investing $17 million into upgrading and creating more cycling paths.

It will also begin construction of the Henri-Bourassa stretch of the express bike network between Pitfield and Félix Leclerc in St. Laurent.