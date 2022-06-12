Niagara police homicide detectives investigate after 3 shot in St. Catherines

Send this page to someone via email

A Niagara Regional Police Service investigation is in its “early stages” after three people were shot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a call in the area of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the City of St. Catherines. The call came around 3:40 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to hospital, police said.

The second victim suffered serious injuries and was taken out of St. Catherines for treatment. The third victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Niagara police.

“I can confirm that Ornge transported two patients via air ambulance to a trauma centre as a result of a shooting incident in St. Catharines,” a spokesperson for Ornge, the province’s air and ground transportation service, told Global News.

Police said no further information will be released “at this time” while the early stages of the investigation take place.

The force’s homicide unit will take the lead.