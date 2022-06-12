Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Niagara police homicide detectives investigate after 3 shot in St. Catherines

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Mother of Toronto’s latest fatal shooting victim never expected her son to be the victim of gun crime' Mother of Toronto’s latest fatal shooting victim never expected her son to be the victim of gun crime
WATCH ABOVE: Javonte Daley’s mother says her son frequently came to visit her Scarborough apartment building where he was shot. Catherine McDonald reports

A Niagara Regional Police Service investigation is in its “early stages” after three people were shot in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to a call in the area of Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street in the City of St. Catherines. The call came around 3:40 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

Read more: 2 dead after dump truck collides with Toyota Corolla in York Region: police

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were taken to hospital, police said.

Trending Stories

The second victim suffered serious injuries and was taken out of St. Catherines for treatment. The third victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to Niagara police.

“I can confirm that Ornge transported two patients via air ambulance to a trauma centre as a result of a shooting incident in St. Catharines,” a spokesperson for Ornge, the province’s air and ground transportation service, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no further information will be released “at this time” while the early stages of the investigation take place.

The force’s homicide unit will take the lead.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagNiagara police tagSt. Catherines tagNiagara Shooting tagSt. Catherines Shooting tagNiagara Police Service tagSaint Catherines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers