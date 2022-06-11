Menu

2 dead after dump truck collides with Toyota Corolla in York Region: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 11, 2022 12:26 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash killed two people in York Region on Saturday morning.

York Regional Police’s major collisions unit responded to a crash in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville at around 8:45 a.m. The incident took place in the area of Warden Avenue and Stouffville Road.

Police said a dump truck pulling a trailer collided with a Toyota Corolla with two people inside. Both the Toyota’s driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, police said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward. Police are specifically looking for anyone with information on “driving behaviours prior to the collision.”

Members of the public with information can contact the major collisions unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.

