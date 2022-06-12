Woman in life-threatening condition after 401 crash in Scarborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a car went into a ditch near Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue.

Police said two people were in the vehicle when it crashed and one, a woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result.

Officers closed the eastbound collector lanes in the area and drivers will be forced to use express lanes on Highway 401 to pass the incident.

OPP’s collision reconstruction team is on the scene, police said.

