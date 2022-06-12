Menu

Traffic

Woman in life-threatening condition after 401 crash in Scarborough: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 12, 2022 10:03 am
Click to play video: '48-year-old woman charged in connection with fatal crash in Brampton' 48-year-old woman charged in connection with fatal crash in Brampton
RELATED: 48-year-old Denise Herbert of Vaughan has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at an accident after a fatal collision in Brampton. Catherine McDonald reports.

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Scarborough.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a car went into a ditch near Highway 401 and Morningside Avenue.

Police said two people were in the vehicle when it crashed and one, a woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result.

Read more: Toronto to add more police officers on the ground in 13 more areas

Officers closed the eastbound collector lanes in the area and drivers will be forced to use express lanes on Highway 401 to pass the incident.

OPP’s collision reconstruction team is on the scene, police said.

