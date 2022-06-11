Regina restaurants ready for Saskatchewan Roughrider’s home opener

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders kick off their 2022 season at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It’s the first game for the Riders on their quest to the Grey Cup, which will be held in Regina for the first time since 2013.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were still plenty of seats available for the home opener.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome over 200 kids to their football camp

The 2021 home opener was a sellout but, granted, it was the first game back in almost two years at the time.

Even if ticket sales aren’t at their usual level, local businesses are excited.

“I’m going to put my running shoes on because I think it’s just going to be nuts in here,” said Pile O’ Bones taproom manager Miranda Sanders.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the mood at Pile O’ Bones Brewing Company, which sits just a football’s throw away from the stadium.

Being so close to the field gives them access to the walkup crowd as people stop by before heading to Mosaic.

“We get everybody, they walk by, they come in, they want beers, they want the environment, and we just love to provide that for people,” said Sanders.

In proper football fashion, the brewery will have nachos and beer flowing all day as they anticipate it being busy.

“It’s going to be a bit of an adjustment because I feel we’re all a bit rusty after the past couple years have gone. I think we’re very excited to slide back into the routine of rRder games,” said Sanders.

The opening day anticipation also carries over to the warehouse district at Bushwakkers Brewpub.

“The football games are very helpful to the struggling hospitality sector, especially when we’re recovering from the pandemic. We’re so excited the Riders are playing again,” said Bushwakkers bar manager Grant Frew.

1:44 Riders welcome over 200 players to their football camp Riders welcome over 200 players to their football camp

Rider gamedays at Bushwakkers also come with a 30-year tradition.

Story continues below advertisement

A specialty burger named after that day’s opponent.

In honour of the Tiger-Cats, Saturday will feature the Tabby burger, with black angus beef, bacon mushrooms and a balsamic glaze.

“For a lot of people, it’s almost like a bit of superstition as well as tradition. They want to come devour the competition, devour that gameday burger named in honour of the visiting team and hopefully that’s their way to symbolically help the Riders,” said Frew.

As for the team on the field, Frew says people need something to feel positive about right now.

“We’re hopeful, we’re optimistic, we always remain optimistic, as do all Rider fans. It’s something we’ve learned over the years.”