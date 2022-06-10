Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome over 200 kids to their football camp

By Jacob Carr & Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 8:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Riders welcome over 200 players to their football camp' Riders welcome over 200 players to their football camp
WATCH: Many high school aged football players were given a once in a lifetime opportunity as they attended a football camp put on by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are back.

Not only are they taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Saturday evening at Mosaic Stadium, but today they took on coaching the next generation.

Many high school-aged football players were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as they attended a football camp put on by the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation.

Read more: Playing for real: Hamilton Tiger-Cats take on Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022 opener

Coaches from the Riders, the Regina Riot, Regina Rams and the Saskatchewan Huskies were all present at the camp, which welcomed over 200 Northern Saskatchewan Football players, coaches, and teachers for three days to participate in a football camp.

“This is the experience of a lifetime to further my skills,” said Marcus Kennedy, a Creighton Kodiaks quarterback.

During the camp, Kennedy said he worked on his accuracy and wants to continue to do so if he wants to become one of the best.

“I always dreamed about Patrick Mahomes,” he said.

Other players like Blaze Carriere, the Cumberland House Islanders tight end, couldn’t get enough of the camp.

“I love the contact (and) scoring a touchdown,” Carriere said.

For those involved with the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation, seeing the kids walk out onto the Mosaic turf for the first time will be a lasting memory.

“My heart’s still pounding, in a big way,” said Cindy Fuchs, the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation executive director.

Riders kicker Brett Lauther was at the field to teach some skills to the players, and he said giving back to the community is of the utmost importance to him.

“Football in this community, it means the world to me.”

