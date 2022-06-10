Brampton driving instructor charged in connection with sexual assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 49-year-old driving instructor from Brampton, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in April 2022, a 17-year-old hired a driving instructor who was operating out of a Brampton location for “several lessons.”

Police said the driving instructor allegedly sexually assaulted the teen “during the course of their lesson.”

According to police, on June 3, officers arrested 49-year-old Munish ‘Mike’ Bhardwaj.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Aug. 22.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” a press release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.