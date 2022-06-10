Ontario camp counsellor, PSW charged in sex assault and child porn investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 47-year-old camp counsellor and personal support worker has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault and child pornography investigation.

In a press release Friday, police said in April officers from the force’s child exploitation unit “investigated and arrested Sean Jackson in Mississauga for alleged offences related to child pornography.”

Police said further investigation revealed “other alleged sexual assault and voyeurism offences” during his time as a camp counsellor at Camp Kennebec in Arden, Ont.

According to police, Camp Kennebec is a summer camp specializing in youth, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Police said investigators have confirmed that Jackson was a camp counsellor and music instructor at Camp Kennebec for 19 years, dating back to 2002.

Story continues below advertisement

“The campers may have known him as ‘Rocker Sean,'” the release read.

Police said Jackson also worked in Peel Region as an unregistered personal support worker for people with “varying abilities.”

According to police, on April 27, Jackson was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available child pornography.

Officers said on June 2, Jackson was arrested and charged with sexual assault, four counts of voyeurism and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing on June 2, police said.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not yet contacted police and are encouraging them to come forward,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.