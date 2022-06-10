Saskatchewan’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from University of Regina

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina is having their 2022 spring convocation, and on day three of the event Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer is among those being celebrated this Friday.

On Wednesday, 2,491 graduates received 2,673 degrees, diplomas and certificates according to the university.

“It is a very rewarding and fulfilling experience to see these students — many of whom have spent the last four or more years with us — cross the stage to receive their parchments and become graduates and alumni of our University,” President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said in a news release.

Dr. Saqib Shahab is also receiving an honorary degree from the University of Regina.

Shahab will be awarded a Doctor of Science honoris causa (DSc) “in recognition of outstanding achievement in the pure and applied sciences.”

“His areas of special interest — vaccination programs, communicable disease control, environmental health, chronic disease prevention and pandemic planning — prepared him well for the leadership role he took on during the pandemic.”

Dr. Shahab has been on the front line in explaining the public health response to the pandemic in both scientific and human terms, according to a news release.

He has been Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer since 2012.

