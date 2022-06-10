Menu

Education

Saskatchewan’s top doctor to receive honorary degree from University of Regina

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 4:20 pm
Saqib Shahab, chief medical health officer, speaks at a COVID-19 news update at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 18, 2020. The spread of COVID-19 could exceed the Saskatchewan Health Authority's capacity for acute services and amount to a death toll in the thousands, according to some early modelling contained in an internal presentation. Some estimates for infections and preparations on how to deal with the spread of the virus are outlined in a Saskatchewan Health Authority planning document, which The Canadian Press has reviewed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell. View image in full screen
The University of Regina is having their 2022 spring convocation, and on day three of the event Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer is among those being celebrated this Friday.

On Wednesday, 2,491 graduates received 2,673 degrees, diplomas and certificates according to the university.

“It is a very rewarding and fulfilling experience to see these students — many of whom have spent the last four or more years with us — cross the stage to receive their parchments and become graduates and alumni of our University,” President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said in a news release.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan medical health officer says risk level low, booster rates need to go up

Dr. Saqib Shahab is also receiving an honorary degree from the University of Regina.

Shahab will be awarded a Doctor of Science honoris causa (DSc) “in recognition of outstanding achievement in the pure and applied sciences.”

“His areas of special interest — vaccination programs, communicable disease control, environmental health, chronic disease prevention and pandemic planning — prepared him well for the leadership role he took on during the pandemic.”

Read more: Need for mental health services within Saskatchewan LGBTQ2 community continues to rise

Dr. Shahab has been on the front line in explaining the public health response to the pandemic in both scientific and human terms, according to a news release.

He has been Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer since 2012.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan signs $32M long-term care agreement with Ottawa' Saskatchewan signs $32M long-term care agreement with Ottawa
Saskatchewan signs $32M long-term care agreement with Ottawa – May 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
