Crime

Arrest made in Toronto restaurant arson that killed teen last July

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 1:05 pm
Arian Ghasemmanesh, 19. View image in full screen
Arian Ghasemmanesh, 19. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they have made an arrest for a fire later deemed an arson and a homicide that claimed the life of a teen in July 2021.

It as on July 10, 2021 at around 3 a.m. when emergency crews were called to Slam Grill Restaurant and Bar on Keele Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West, for reports that a fire was allegedly deliberately set.

After officers arrived at the restaurant, they found 18-year-old Shahriyar Safarian with fire-related injuries. Despite life-saving measures, investigators said Safarian died at a hospital.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man wanted for manslaughter, arson after fatal fire at Toronto restaurant

A warrant was issued for 19-year-old Arian Ghasemmanesh in late July.

On June 9, Ghasemmanesh was arrested. He is facing a manslaughter charge and arson with disregard for human life.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Toronto police said Ghasemmanesh was listed as number 13 in the Bolo Program’s Top 25 Canada’s most wanted list that was released in late April.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
