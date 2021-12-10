Man wanted for manslaughter, arson after fatal fire at Toronto restaurant

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is wanted for manslaughter after a fatal fire at a Toronto restaurant earlier this year, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the Slam Grill Restaurant and Bar on Keele Street, south of Finch Avenue West, around 3 a.m. on July 10 for reports of a fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Richmond Hill resident Shahriyar Safarian was found with injuries.

Police said his injuries were a result of the fire. Emergency crews tended to Safarian, but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said the blaze was deliberately set.

In an update on Friday, police said a warrant has been issued for Arian Ghasemmanesh.

He’s wanted for manslaughter and arson with disregard for human life.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

View image in full screen Shahriyar Safarian is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service