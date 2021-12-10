Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted for manslaughter, arson after fatal fire at Toronto restaurant

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 7:22 pm
Arian Ghasemmanesh, 19, is wanted. View image in full screen
Arian Ghasemmanesh, 19, is wanted. Handout / Toronto Police

A 19-year-old man is wanted for manslaughter after a fatal fire at a Toronto restaurant earlier this year, police say.

Toronto police said officers were called to the Slam Grill Restaurant and Bar on Keele Street, south of Finch Avenue West, around 3 a.m. on July 10 for reports of a fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, 18-year-old Richmond Hill resident Shahriyar Safarian was found with injuries.

Read more: Death of 18-year-old man at Toronto restaurant set on fire deemed homicide, police say

Police said his injuries were a result of the fire. Emergency crews tended to Safarian, but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

Trending Stories

Police said the blaze was deliberately set.

In an update on Friday, police said a warrant has been issued for Arian Ghasemmanesh.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s wanted for manslaughter and arson with disregard for human life.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Shahriyar Safarian is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Shahriyar Safarian is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagArson tagtoronto police service tagManslaughter tagSlam Grill Restaurant fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers