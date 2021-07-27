Menu

Crime

Death of 18-year-old man at Toronto restaurant set on fire deemed homicide, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 6:40 pm
Shahriyar Safarian is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Shahriyar Safarian is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service

The death of an 18-year-old Richmond Hill man at a Toronto restaurant set on fire is being treated as a homicide, police investigators say.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the Slam Grill Restaurant and Bar on Keele Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 3 a.m. on July 10 after it was alleged a fire was intentionally set inside the restaurant.

After officers arrived at the restaurant, the statement said they found Shahriyar Safarian with fire-related injuries.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Despite life-saving measures, investigators said Safarian died at a hospital.

Trending Stories

Officers said the service’s homicide squad took over the investigation on Monday. However, the exact details surrounding the fire as well as the reason for the delay in releasing details of the investigation weren’t clear as of Tuesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

