Death of 18-year-old man at Toronto restaurant set on fire deemed homicide, police say

The death of an 18-year-old Richmond Hill man at a Toronto restaurant set on fire is being treated as a homicide, police investigators say.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to the Slam Grill Restaurant and Bar on Keele Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 3 a.m. on July 10 after it was alleged a fire was intentionally set inside the restaurant.

After officers arrived at the restaurant, the statement said they found Shahriyar Safarian with fire-related injuries.

Despite life-saving measures, investigators said Safarian died at a hospital.

Officers said the service’s homicide squad took over the investigation on Monday. However, the exact details surrounding the fire as well as the reason for the delay in releasing details of the investigation weren’t clear as of Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, anyone with information was asked to call investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Homicide #42/2021, 3685 Keele Street, Shahriyar Safarian, 18, https://t.co/DaHpSDddeb — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 27, 2021