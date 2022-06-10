London Ont. councillor Michael van Holst eyeing mayoral run

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 1 Councillor Michael van Holst may be the latest member of council to enter the London Ont., mayoral race, having announced he is considering a run on his website.

A two-time councillor first elected in Ward 1 in 2014, posed the question to Londoners on his website in a post entitled “Will you help Michael run for Mayor in 2022?”

However, van Holst has yet to formally file his application with the city, noting on his website “I’m looking to see if we can put together a viable campaign to go after the mayor’s seat.”

“We all want leaders who will stand up for our rights and freedoms. Whether that leader is me or someone else, getting them elected requires two things: public opinion has to be with you on election day and you have to have done the necessary work beforehand,” van Holst writes.

Global News has reached out to van Holst requesting an interview.

The van Holst post comes two weeks after fellow councillor Josh Morgan announced his campaign for mayor. Current mayor Ed Holder announced in May he would not seek a second term and would be retiring from political life at the end of the present council term.

The Ward 1 representative’s time on council has not been without its controversy. Most recently, London’s integrity commissioner found that van Holst violated the city’s code of conduct for his views and action concerning the city’s vaccination policy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

3:01 London, Ont. mayor ‘horribly disappointed’ after councillor speaks at anti-vaccine mandate rally London, Ont. mayor ‘horribly disappointed’ after councillor speaks at anti-vaccine mandate rally – Oct 18, 2021

An investigation was initiated in October 2021 by commissioner Gregory Stewart based on formal complaints filed by Mayor Holder and other residents after van Holst spoke at an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate rally.

Along with referencing the October 2021 rally, Stewart’s report also mentions van Holst’s creation of the Order of Freedom, a creed that aims to provide an exemption for vaccine mandates and proof of vaccination policies.

In his statement online, van Holst acknowledged his stance writing, “For almost two years I have been heavily criticized for voting against mandates at city council and for establishing the Order of Freedom.”

In addition to Josh Morgan, Daniel Lenart and Sean O’Connell have also filed their nomination papers to run for mayor.

Candidates have until Aug. 19 to file nomination papers. Voters head to the polls Oct. 24.

– with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick and Andrew Graham