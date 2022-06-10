London, Ont. police seek missing 15-year-old

Send this page to someone via email

London Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Oscar Monk of London, Ont.

He was last seen on Thursday around approximately 7:30 p.m., in the area of Mcintosh Court and Drummond Place.

Monk is about six feet tall with a slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black West 49 jacket, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).