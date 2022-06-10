Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police seek missing 15-year-old

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 10, 2022 8:11 am
london police cruiser fog ontario View image in full screen
via @lpsmediaoffice/Twitter

London Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Oscar Monk of London, Ont.

He was last seen on Thursday around approximately 7:30 p.m., in the area of Mcintosh Court and Drummond Place.

Read more: London, Ont. police searching for missing 15-year-old

Monk is about six feet tall with a slim build, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black West 49 jacket, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Trending Stories
15-year-old Oscar Monk was last seen on June 9th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Mcintosh Court and Drummond Place in London, Ont. View image in full screen
15-year-old Oscar Monk was last seen on June 9th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the area of Mcintosh Court and Drummond Place in London, Ont. London Police Service

Family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London Ontario tagLdnont tagLondon Police Service tagMissing Teen tag15-year-old tagDrummond Place. tagMcintosh Court tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers