Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Widowed goose seeking dead mate tugs at heartstrings of Toronto shoppers

By Morganne Campbell Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 5:28 pm
Don Mills Goose View image in full screen
If you frequent the Shops at Don Mills its likely you've noticed a lone Canadian goose. About three weeks ago its mate was struck by a car and killed, and for those who may not know, geese mate for life. O. Gord Edick/Global News

It’s a sad sight that’s tugging at the heartstrings of many who visit the CF Shops at Don Mills– a lonely Canada goose searching for its mate, week after week.

“It’s very sad. You can tell he misses his wife and he’s wandering around looking, wondering,” explains shopper Colin Tobias who has noticed the lone bird frequenting the area for the past several weeks.

Staff at the nearby LCBO nearby say they goose’s mate was struck by a car and killed.

“He lost his own partner and for that he is depressed and sad. I cried actually,” adds Sayad Rasulnezhad, a cleaner at the LCBO.

Read more: Over 500 animals and birds lost or possibly extinct, new study shows

A wildlife expert says geese mate for life and it’s believed, due to its size, the lonely bird is male but it’s hard to tell by just looking at it because Canadian geese are not sexually dimorphic.

Story continues below advertisement

“It goes to show how deep their emotions can be and how deeply close and attached to each other they can be and I think that’s something people overlook,” explains Leah Birmingham, medical director at Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre located in Napanee Ont.

Click to play video: 'Regina’s Costco geese return for another season' Regina’s Costco geese return for another season

Birmingham suggests the bird may be returning because it doesn’t know its mate is gone, or there could be a nest located nearby it is defending, or it’s simply staying nearby due to the time of year.  

Trending Stories

“It would be a difficult time of the year for him to amalgamate with others, with a flock, to be part of a family because they would be very aggressive towards him and not necessarily wanting him near their young at this point. So it might be difficult for him to find a safe place to go,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a multitude of reasons why he might be coming back to that location even though it may seem bizarre to us humans.”

Read more: ‘This is illegal’: Charges pending against B.C. resident accused of feeding coyotes, bears

Birmingham says the best thing to do is leave the widowed bird alone – it will eventually sort itself out and determine when to leave the location.

For shoppers though, the bird’s plight shows that humans and animals are more alike than some might think.

“Women can get along without men but men can’t get along without women,” chuckled Tobias. “You need to find a soulmate and I think you know humans take a look at wildlife and they look at some of the animals that mate for life and it puts stuff into context for us.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagToronto tagnews tagWildlife tagCanada Goose tagGeese taggoose tagCanada geese tagSandy Pines Wildlife Centre tagCanadian Goose tagShops at Don Mills taglonely bird tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers