Hinshaw, Copping to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

The day after the province released its weekly COVID-19 data, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health and health minister will be providing an update on the pandemic in the province.

That semi-monthly update will be streamed here at 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, the province said 42 more COVID-19 deaths occurred in the week of May 31 to June 6, but the total number of deaths of the coronavirus – 4,567 – a net increase of nine from the week before.

An Alberta Health spokesperson said a standard review showed 33 previously-reported COVID deaths between October 2021 and April 2022 have been reclassified as non-COVID and removed from the total.

“There can be a delay in a death being reported to Alberta Health or in a death being confirmed post-mortem as having COVID-19 as a contributing cause,” Lisa Glover said in an email on Thursday.

All of the 42 new deaths were in Albertans older than 50. The deaths of 16 people in their 90s, 13 people in their 80s, five in their 70s and six people in their 60s were attributed to COVID-19. One centenarian also died of COVID-19 in the most recent reporting period.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital dropped to 816, a reduction of 115, and 24 people in ICU, five fewer than the week before.

The seven-day average positivity rate from PCR testing – which was restricted to Albertans with clinical risk factors and who live or work in high-risk settings in January – was down 1.8 per cent to 15.1 per cent.

Positivity rates appear to be trending downward provincewide and in all AHS zones except for the Calgary and Central zones.

