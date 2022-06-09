West-end Kingston residents asked to conserve water, sewage after main break

Send this page to someone via email

A sewer main break on Days Road in Kingston’s west end has prompted Utilities Kingston to ask residents in that area to conserve water and reduce sewer use.

Utilities Kingston says the break is contained and there’s no immediate risk of basement flooding, nor is there any direct public safety risk, but that could change quickly.

Residents affected are south of the 401 and west of Little Cataraqui Creek to Westbrook and Collins Bay.

Read more: Kingston police seek guitars stolen during December break and enter

“We are appealing to the public to reduce sewer use to help reduce the risk of sewer overflows and basement flooding, and protect the environment,” says Heather Roberts, director of water and wastewater services of Utilities Kingston.

Story continues below advertisement

“All hands are on deck to make repairs as quickly as possible. We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of this issue, as well as the impact to sewer services.”

It’s anticipated residents should conserve water for the next 24 to 48 hours.

4:22 Prince Edward County is hoping to win this years Silver Chain Challenge Prince Edward County is hoping to win this years Silver Chain Challenge

According to Utilities Kingston, the break is on one of two sewer mains pumping sewage from the Days Road Pumping Station to the Cataraqui Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The sewer main has been shut down and the leak is contained.

Recent rains have caused the service to experience a higher capacity and higher volumes.