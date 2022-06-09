Menu

Crime

Kingston police seek guitars stolen during December break and enter

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 9:28 am
Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in finding two stolen guitars. View image in full screen
Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in finding two stolen guitars. Kingston police

Two guitars stolen during a break and enter in December 2021 are still missing, and Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

The first guitar is described as a 1960s Regent electric guitar with a black and red sunburst pattern with a whammy bar. It was held in a black soft shell case.

The second is a Washburn electric guitar, it is brown and light brown or yellow in a sunburst pattern. It is held in a brown hard shell case.

Police say both guitars hold sentimental value to the victim as they belonged to her late father.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Adam McMullen of Kingston Police.

