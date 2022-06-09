Kingston police seek guitars stolen during December break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two guitars stolen during a break and enter in December 2021 are still missing, and Kingston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

The first guitar is described as a 1960s Regent electric guitar with a black and red sunburst pattern with a whammy bar. It was held in a black soft shell case.

The second is a Washburn electric guitar, it is brown and light brown or yellow in a sunburst pattern. It is held in a brown hard shell case.

Police say both guitars hold sentimental value to the victim as they belonged to her late father.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Adam McMullen of Kingston Police.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 The Limestone District School Board held their track and field championships today. The Limestone District School Board held their track and field championships today.