Waterloo man wanted in Kitchener shooting arrested in Toronto, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police say 21-year-old Caleb Kuepfer was arrested in Toronto on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, police announced that they were seeking the Waterloo man in connection with a recent shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow streets.

At the time, police said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. after a skirmish occurred.

Kuepfer is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and breach of probation.

Read more: Police investigate shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.