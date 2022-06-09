Menu

Crime

Waterloo man wanted in Kitchener shooting arrested in Toronto, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 10:47 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say 21-year-old Caleb Kuepfer was arrested in Toronto on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, police announced that they were seeking the Waterloo man in connection with a recent shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow streets.

Read more: Police release name, photo of suspect in recent Kitchener shooting

At the time, police said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. after a skirmish occurred.

Kuepfer is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and breach of probation.

Read more: Police investigate shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow

Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

