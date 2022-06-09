Waterloo man wanted in Kitchener shooting arrested in Toronto, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say 21-year-old Caleb Kuepfer was arrested in Toronto on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, police announced that they were seeking the Waterloo man in connection with a recent shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow streets.
At the time, police said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. after a skirmish occurred.
Trending Stories
Kuepfer is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, discharge of a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and breach of probation.
Police say he was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments