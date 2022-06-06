Police release name, photo of suspect in recent Kitchener shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and image of a man they are looking to arrest in relation to a recent shooting in Kitchener.

According to police, they are releasing the picture and name of 21-year-old Caleb Kuepfer in the interest of public safety.

They say he is considered armed and dangerous and are asking residents to call 911 if they spot him.

Kuepfer is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting near Park and Glasgow streets on May 29.

Investigators have grounds to arrest Caleb Kuepfer, 21, in connection to a shooting that occurred on May 29, 2022, in the area of Park Street and Glasgow Street in Kitchener. Call police or @Waterloocrime with information. Occ: 22-121591 (917) Details: https://t.co/rAsbC4P6pA. pic.twitter.com/B4mlh2dHPQ — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 3, 2022

At the time, police said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. after a skirmish occurred.

They described the incident as “targeted” and said the suspect took off in a grey or silver Toyota car.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.