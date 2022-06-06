Menu

Crime

Police release name, photo of suspect in recent Kitchener shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 11:12 am
Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and image of a man they are looking to arrest in relation to a recent shooting in Kitchener. ROY

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and image of a man they are looking to arrest in relation to a recent shooting in Kitchener.

According to police, they are releasing the picture and name of 21-year-old Caleb Kuepfer in the interest of public safety.

Read more: Police investigate shooting in Kitchener near Park and Glasgow

They say he is considered armed and dangerous and are asking residents to call 911 if they spot him.

Kuepfer is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting near Park and Glasgow streets on May 29.

At the time, police said the incident occurred at 9:30 a.m. after a skirmish occurred.

Read more: Man, woman arrested after shooting reported in Kitchener on Sunday

They described the incident as “targeted” and said the suspect took off in a grey or silver Toyota car.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

