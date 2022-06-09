Menu

Crime

Sentencing arguments expected for man in fatal 2019 shooting outside Red Deer Walmart

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2022 9:59 am
A 69-year-old man has died following a shooting at a Walmart in Red Deer, Alta., on Dec. 20, 2019. View image in full screen
A 69-year-old man has died following a shooting at a Walmart in Red Deer, Alta., on Dec. 20, 2019. Chris Chacon, Global News

A sentencing hearing is to begin Thursday for a man who shot and killed a shopper outside a Walmart store in central Alberta.

Chase Freed, who is 20, pleaded guilty on Monday to the second-degree murder of Jim Williams in Red Deer in December 2019.

RCMP said at the time that a masked man armed with a sawed-off semi-automatic rifle shot Williams, who was 69, in front of his wife in the store’s parking lot during an attempted robbery.

Read more: ‘He was my everything,’ says wife of man killed in shooting outside Red Deer Walmart

Williams died in hospital.

The plea came after jurors had been selected for a trial that was scheduled to last three weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

The sentencing hearing is set for two days.

Click to play video: '‘Numerous shots’ fired after victim shot at Red Deer Walmart' ‘Numerous shots’ fired after victim shot at Red Deer Walmart
‘Numerous shots’ fired after victim shot at Red Deer Walmart – Dec 23, 2019
© 2022 The Canadian Press
