Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cariboo Mountains upgraded to flood watch, river forecast centre says

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 9, 2022 10:06 am
river forecast centre
Cariboo Mountains have been upgraded to a flood watch. B.C. Rover Forecast Centre

The Cariboo Mountains and surrounding tributaries flowing westward, including the Quesnel and Horsefly rivers, are now under a flood watch.

“Rainfall and snowmelt across the region has led to on-going rises in rivers draining from the Cariboo Mountains,” said B.C.’s River Forecast Centre staff.

“Significant snowpack remains in the mountains.”

Read more: B.C. snowpack surges well past ‘normal’ levels; flood watch to intensify as heat sets in

Snow monitoring locations at Yanks Peak are showing record levels for this time of year based on a 25-year record, according to the centre.

“Given the amount of snow remaining, it may be 1-2 weeks, or more, before these rivers reach peak levels from snowmelt this season,” staff said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Liard River upgraded to flood warning in Northern B.C. 

According to Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon, a class 3/4 atmospheric river is targeting the B.C. coast, expected to hit on Thursday.

Forecasted rainfall is expected for the province on Thursday, with the South Coast expected to receive 10 to 40 mm, while B.C.’s interior is expected to receive 5 to 15 mm.

The River Forecast Centre is also maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the North Thompson River and surrounding tributaries around Barriere and Clearwater.

The public is being advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

Click to play video: 'B.C. flood risk remains high due to delayed melt in snowpack' B.C. flood risk remains high due to delayed melt in snowpack
B.C. flood risk remains high due to delayed melt in snowpack
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Flooding tagBC Flood tagFlood watch tagCariboo tagBC River Forecast Centre tagbc flood watch tagCariboo Mountains tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers