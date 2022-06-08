Liard River upgraded to flood warning in Northern B.C. 

Send this page to someone via email

A large area of B.C.’s far north is now under a flood warning.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Liard River and its tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 toward Watson Lake.

The centre said melting snow and a storm system over the weekend have combined to raise the river to a 10-year level.

“On-going rises are expected from snowmelt and rainfall runoff,” B.C. River Forest Centre staff wrote in a release.

“Extremely high flows, exceeding 50-year return period levels or similar to flood conditions in 2021, are possible later this week or early next week.”

Flood watches are being maintained for the Skeena river including the Bulkley River and surrounding tributaries near Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox and Terrace.

High streamflow advisories are also being maintained for the Stikine River and surrounding tributaries near Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek, as well as Swift River.

The public is being advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.

