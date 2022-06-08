SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Canada

Liard River upgraded to flood warning in Northern B.C. 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:35 am
Flood warning
A large area in Northern B.C. is now under a flood warning. B.C. River Forecast Centre

A large area of B.C.’s far north is now under a flood warning.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Liard River and its tributaries around Fort Nelson and Highway 97 toward Watson Lake.

The centre said melting snow and a storm system over the weekend have combined to raise the river to a 10-year level.

“On-going rises are expected from snowmelt and rainfall runoff,” B.C. River Forest Centre staff wrote in a release.

“Extremely high flows, exceeding 50-year return period levels or similar to flood conditions in 2021, are possible later this week or early next week.”

Read more: After heat dome deaths, B.C. report recommends building code changes to keep people cool

Flood watches are being maintained for the Skeena river including the Bulkley River and surrounding tributaries near Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox and Terrace.

High streamflow advisories are also being maintained for the Stikine River and surrounding tributaries near Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek, as well as Swift River.

The public is being advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.

Click to play video: '50 years since historic flood in Kamloops' 50 years since historic flood in Kamloops
50 years since historic flood in Kamloops
