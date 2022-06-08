Alberta records 42 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations drop

Send this page to someone via email

Forty-two more COVID-19 deaths have been identified in Alberta, according to the provincial government.

The province provided some updated numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. The latest deaths were reported between May 31 and June 6.

Since the pandemic began, 4,567 COVID-19 deaths have now been identified in Alberta.

The number of people in Alberta hospitals with the virus has dropped from 931 on May 30 to 816 on June 6. Of those in hospital with COVID-19, 24 are in intensive-care units, down from 29 on May 30.

Over the latest seven-day period being reported, there were 1,840 new coronavirus cases identified in Alberta out of 12,230 tests completed in the same time frame. Because of limited access to PCR testing in Alberta, health officials have said the number of new and active cases is likely much higher than what is being reported.

As of June 6, the Alberta government says 8,863,877 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province since they became available.