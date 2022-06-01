Number of Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19 drops below 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since April, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta has dipped below 1,000.

Data provided Wednesday from between May 24 and May 30 shows the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has dropped to 931. Of those people, 29 are being treated in intensive care.

The last time there were fewer than 1,000 people in hospital with COVID-19 was on April 12, when 990 Albertans were hospitalized.

Alberta Health reported 51 COVID-19 related deaths between May 24 and May 30.

During that seven-day stretch, Alberta reported between 91 and 455 new daily cases of COVID-19 from between 794 and 2,949 tests. Due to limited access to PCR testing in Alberta, the number of new daily cases is likely higher than what’s being reported.

During an unrelated news conference Wednesday, Premier Jason Kenney was asked when Albertans who are not yet eligible for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine may become eligible.

Kenney said that decision should be made based on scientific and medical evidence.

“We await advice on that from the national and Alberta advisory committees on immunization. So far they’ve not provided that advice and we certainly would not, as elected officials, improvise an expansion of vaccine eligibility in the absence of scientific advice to do so,” he said.

“Should NACI (National Advisory Committee on Immunization) and the Alberta advisory committee on immunization and the chief medical officer of health Dr. (Deena) Hinshaw come to the minister with that advice, we will certainly open up further access to the fourth dose.”

NACI’s latest recommendation is that adults 80 and older living in the community and all residents of long-term or congregate seniors living settings receive a fourth dose of vaccine. Jurisdictions may also consider offering a second COVID-19 booster dose to adults 70 to 79 living in the community, as well as adults younger than 70 years of age in or from First Nations, Métis or Inuit communities, according to NACI.

Currently in Alberta, everyone 70 and older is eligible for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. First Nations, Métis or Inuit people 65 and older, all residents of continuing and long-term care, as well as everyone 12 and older with an immunocompromising condition are also eligible for fourth doses.

Saskatchewan currently offers a fourth dose to anyone 50 and older.

Manitoba offers a fourth dose to all residents of at congregate living sites, anyone 50 and older who lives in the community, First Nations, Métis or Inuit people aged 30 and older, and those between 18 and 49 who are immunocompromised.

Alberta health officials did not provide an in-person COVID-19 update on Wednesday as the province has moved to providing in-person COVID-19 updates every two weeks.

