Severe thunderstorm watch, warning hits much of Alberta Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Move the car into the garage and the plants inside as a severe thunderstorm warning and several watches blanket much of Alberta Wednesday afternoon.

Around 11:10 a.m. Environment Canada issued the weather alert as conditions are favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm that could be capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind gusts and large hail.

“A weak low developing in west-central Alberta will cause instability along the foothills this afternoon,” said Tiffany Lizée, Global News Calgary chief meteorologist.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

“There is a chance isolated thunderstorms could develop and potentially become severe with the main concerns being strong 90 km/h hour gusts, nickel-size hail.”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

Story continues below advertisement

Severe tstorm WATCH has been issued for parts of central + S #Alberta. There's potential for severe tstorms to develop along the foothills this afternoon. The risk extends into this evening as well. Download our SkyTracker app to stay updated on alerts in your area. #YYC #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/IKwT9hIELN — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyLizee) June 8, 2022

Around 12:25 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Rocky Mountain House and Caroline.

As of noon, severe thunderstorm watches were issued for the city of Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre, Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan, Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Drumheller, Three Hills, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.

Environment Canada said thunderstorms are expected to roll in along the foothills Wednesday afternoon and then move northeastward. The risk of severe weather is expected to persist into the evening hours.

As a reminder, large hail can damage property and cause injury, and strong wind gusts have the ability to toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Advertisement