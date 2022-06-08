Manitoba encouraging teenagers to apply for its 2022-23 Student Advisory Council

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is now accepting applications for the province’s Student Advisory Council, Wayne Ewasko, Manitoba’s education and early childhood learning minister, announced Wednesday.

All students between the ages of 14 and 18 are encouraged to apply to this year’s council. Council members for 2022-23 will serve a 12-month term starting in August 2022 and ending in August 2023.

The deadline for applications is June 27. The first council meeting of the school year is scheduled for August.

“Students are the pillar of our education system and student voices should play a role in shaping it,” said Ewasko.

The council reports to the minister of education and provides insights and advice on issues affecting kindergarten to Grade 12 students. At the end of their term, the students will draft a report for the minister and receive a formal recognition certificate to mark their participation.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the first year of the Student Advisory Council, members provided valuable input and have brought a diversity of opinions, ideas and lived experiences to the department’s K to 12 Education Action Plan priorities,” said Ewasko.

Read more: Manitoba announces student advisory council as part of education strategy

The current council is made up of 30 teenagers from across the province and has given input on such topics as poverty, mental health, student attendance and suspensions.

“It was such a privilege to be able to meet and work with students from all over Manitoba and I can say without a doubt that I created some long-lasting friendships,” said Suroor Ajani, student and co-chair of the Student Advisory Committee.

The minister noted participating in the council helps students develop their leadership skills while experiencing what it is like to sit on a council.

“The experience on the Student Advisory Council has truly been eye-opening,” said Bijan Salimi, a student at Morden Collegiate Institute.

“It has shown me that we have gone far too long without hearing marginalized voices in the decision-making process and I am glad this historic council has and will continue to change that.”

Current council members who continue to meet the eligibility criteria will be considered for a second term.

Story continues below advertisement

The council launched in March 2021 in response to recommendations from Manitoba’s Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 Education.

2:03 Manitoba eyes teacher college, more online learning as part of education changes Manitoba eyes teacher college, more online learning as part of education changes – Apr 20, 2022