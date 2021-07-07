Manitoba announces student advisory council as part of education strategy

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Education Minister Cliff Cullen announced the next step in the province’s Better Education Starts Today strategy on Wednesday.

The project, which was launched in March, will include an advisory council of 29 Manitoba students to provide input on issues they’re facing in the classroom and participate in discussions on student outcomes and well-being.

“Council members will provide insights and advice on issues and topics that are current and emerging for Manitoba kindergarten to Grade 12 students,” said Cullen.

“The council members will share their experiences and valuable insights and have input on education to ensure a vibrant future for Manitoba’s education system.”

The student advisory council’s members will serve a 12-month term, in which they will meet with the minister, stakeholders and government staff — following all required COVID-19 precautions.

The province said it received almost 200 applications from students and narrowed it down to a group of 14-18-year-olds from across the province, representing diverse identifies and backgrounds.

“It is my belief that all Manitoban kindergarten to Grade 12 students should have a voice in our education,” said Margaret Barbour Collegiate Institute student Namirembe Afatsawo, from The Pas.

“I look forward to bringing a perspective as a student living in the north and collaborating alongside talented and diverse students from across Manitoba.”

