Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba byelection to be held to fill seat of NDP stronghold of Thompson

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 12:45 pm
Elections Manitoba ballot box View image in full screen
Residents of Thompson, will elect a new member of the legislative assembly Tuesday. Global News / File

Voters in a part of northern Manitoba are to go to the polls Tuesday in a provincial byelection.

The Thompson seat has been vacant since the death in December of New Democrat Danielle Adams, who was killed in a highway crash.

Read more: Manitoba Liberals decline to run candidate in Thompson byelection out of respect for late MLA

The constituency has long been an NDP stronghold — it has been won by the New Democrats in all but two elections since 1969.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident' Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident
Manitoba NDP MLA dies in car accident – Dec 9, 2021

The NDP candidate this time is Eric Redhead, former chief of the Shamattawa First Nation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Campaign period for Winnipeg mayoral hopefuls begins Sunday

The governing Progressive Conservatives have nominated Charlotte Larocque, a small-business owner.

Elections Manitoba says no other parties have registered candidates.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Manitoba politics tagManitoba NDP tagThompson tagManitoba Progressive Conservatives tagElections Manitoba tagEric Redhead tagDanielle Adams tagManitoba elections tagThompson byelection tagCharlotte Larocque tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers