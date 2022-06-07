Manitoba byelection to be held to fill seat of NDP stronghold of Thompson

Voters in a part of northern Manitoba are to go to the polls Tuesday in a provincial byelection.
The Thompson seat has been vacant since the death in December of New Democrat Danielle Adams, who was killed in a highway crash.
The constituency has long been an NDP stronghold — it has been won by the New Democrats in all but two elections since 1969.
The NDP candidate this time is Eric Redhead, former chief of the Shamattawa First Nation.
The governing Progressive Conservatives have nominated Charlotte Larocque, a small-business owner.
Elections Manitoba says no other parties have registered candidates.
