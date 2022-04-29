Menu

Campaign period for Winnipeg mayoral hopefuls begins Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2022 10:49 am
Winnipeg election voting View image in full screen
Winnipeggers vote for a new mayor, council and school trustees this October. Lara Schroeder / Global News

Thinking about taking a shot at running for Winnipeg’s top job?

The city announced Friday that the campaign period for Winnipeggers running for mayor begins this Sunday. Outgoing Mayor Brian Bowman has said he won’t be running for re-election.

The upcoming municipal election takes place Oct. 26, when the city will vote for a mayor, councillors and school trustees. The deadline to register as a mayoral candidate is the afternoon of Sept. 20.

Read more: Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman won’t run for 3rd term

Winnipeggers who intend to run for mayor need to register in person with the senior election official in the city clerk’s department.

Eligible candidates must be Canadian citizens and Manitoba residents who are 18 or older as of election day and aren’t legally disqualified from running.

More details on the campaign process — including submitting nomination papers, audited financial statements and more — is available on the city’s website.

Click to play video: 'Outgoing Winnipeg mayor looks to city’s future in last year-end interview' Outgoing Winnipeg mayor looks to city’s future in last year-end interview
Outgoing Winnipeg mayor looks to city’s future in last year-end interview – Dec 30, 2021

 

