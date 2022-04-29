Campaign period for Winnipeg mayoral hopefuls begins Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Thinking about taking a shot at running for Winnipeg’s top job?

The city announced Friday that the campaign period for Winnipeggers running for mayor begins this Sunday. Outgoing Mayor Brian Bowman has said he won’t be running for re-election.

The upcoming municipal election takes place Oct. 26, when the city will vote for a mayor, councillors and school trustees. The deadline to register as a mayoral candidate is the afternoon of Sept. 20.

Winnipeggers who intend to run for mayor need to register in person with the senior election official in the city clerk’s department.

Eligible candidates must be Canadian citizens and Manitoba residents who are 18 or older as of election day and aren’t legally disqualified from running.

More details on the campaign process — including submitting nomination papers, audited financial statements and more — is available on the city’s website.

