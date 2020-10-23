Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman won’t run for 3rd term

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says he will not run again.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Bowman said, on the anniversary of his re-election, that he doesn’t intend to seek a third term in 2022.

“I want to be open with Winnipeggers about my personal plans for the future, plans that do not include a career in elected office, plans that do not include running again for re-election as Mayor,” he said.



“In my view, Manitoba has far too many career politicians. I won’t be one of them.”

Statement from Mayor Brian Bowman pic.twitter.com/pIhKUXKRs7 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) October 23, 2020

Bowman said there’s still work to do over the next two years before the civic election, and he’s focused on that rather than considering his legacy as mayor.

“When we near the end of this term, and my time in public office, we can all better reflect on how our city has moved forward and the challenges ahead.

“But that time is not today. For there’s much more work to do today and over the next two years.”

He said his main focus right now is the ongoing pandemic, with Winnipeg reporting 128 new cases of the virus on Friday morning.

“I don’t want anybody thinking that I’m making decisions on the basis of re-election. I’m going to continue to do what I think is in the best interest of the next generation, not just the next election.”

When asked about the possibility of returning to politics at a different level, Bowman didn’t completely rule out the idea.

“I guess you never say never, but I have no aspirations to run for office at another level of government. It really just comes down to not wanting to be a career politician.”

The Mayor refused to give his opinion on City Hall’s greatest accomplishment saying the time for that reflection will come in 2022.

“Ask me at the end of the term, because we have two years remaining and we have a lot of work to do.

Bowman, 49, was first elected mayor in 2014, handily winning re-election four years later.

Prior to entering politics, he was a well-known Winnipeg lawyer.

