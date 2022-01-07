Menu

Politics

Manitoba Liberals decline to run candidate in Thompson byelection out of respect for late MLA

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 7, 2022 12:00 pm
Danielle Adams.
Danielle Adams. Province of Manitoba

The Manitoba Liberals are bowing out of an upcoming Thompson byelection out of respect for late MLA Danielle Adams.

Adams, 38, was killed in a traffic collision on Highway 6 while driving to Winnipeg on Dec. 9, 2021.

The NDP MLA was elected to her first term in 2019.

‘She was one of the best, absolutely one of the best people,’ longtime friend Dana Cyrenne told Global News on Friday. View image in full screen
‘She was one of the best, absolutely one of the best people,’ longtime friend Dana Cyrenne told Global News on Friday. Supplied/ Manitoba NDP

Read more: ‘She had the biggest heart’ — Friends, colleagues remember Thompson MLA Danielle Adams

In a statement Thursday, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said his party will not be running a candidate in the byelection to replace her, waiting instead until the next provincial election.

Trending Stories

“If it were not for this tragic accident, Danielle would have held her seat until the next general election,” said Lamont.

“Politics is politics, and Manitoba Liberals are committed to running strong candidates and strong campaigns in every Manitoba constituency in the next provincial general election.

“Given the tragic circumstances of Danielle’s passing, we believe that this is the right and honourable thing to do.”

Lamont called on his Progressive Conservative colleagues to do the same.

Click to play video: 'Condolences pour in for Manitoba MLA killed in car crash' Condolences pour in for Manitoba MLA killed in car crash
Condolences pour in for Manitoba MLA killed in car crash – Dec 10, 2021

 

 

