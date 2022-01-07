Manitoba Liberals decline to run candidate in Thompson byelection out of respect for late MLA

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Liberals are bowing out of an upcoming Thompson byelection out of respect for late MLA Danielle Adams.

Adams, 38, was killed in a traffic collision on Highway 6 while driving to Winnipeg on Dec. 9, 2021.

The NDP MLA was elected to her first term in 2019.

View image in full screen ‘She was one of the best, absolutely one of the best people,’ longtime friend Dana Cyrenne told Global News on Friday. Supplied/ Manitoba NDP

In a statement Thursday, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said his party will not be running a candidate in the byelection to replace her, waiting instead until the next provincial election.

“If it were not for this tragic accident, Danielle would have held her seat until the next general election,” said Lamont.

“Politics is politics, and Manitoba Liberals are committed to running strong candidates and strong campaigns in every Manitoba constituency in the next provincial general election.

“Given the tragic circumstances of Danielle’s passing, we believe that this is the right and honourable thing to do.”

Lamont called on his Progressive Conservative colleagues to do the same.

