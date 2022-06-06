Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 24, charged in connection with violent robbery at Toronto store: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 3:17 pm
Toronto police said 24-year-old Derek Baptiste has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said 24-year-old Derek Baptiste has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto. Toronto Police / Handout

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto Police said on May 31, officers received a report of a robbery at a retail store in the Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West area.

Police said a man entered the store and approached the counter to make a purchase.

Officers said the man didn’t have enough money to make the purchase and began arguing with the employee.

Read more: ‘Not a joke’: York Region police issue warning after increase in threats to schools

According to police, the man allegedly walked behind the counter and “violently assaulted the employee, causing them to lose consciousness.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect then took “several items” before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers said the employee regained consciousness and contacted police.

According to police, on June 2, 24-year-old Derek Baptiste from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with violence, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a court order.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagAssault tagRobbery tagTPS tagBathurst Street tagrobbery investigation tagBloor Street West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers