Man, 24, charged in connection with violent robbery at Toronto store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release, Toronto Police said on May 31, officers received a report of a robbery at a retail store in the Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West area.

Police said a man entered the store and approached the counter to make a purchase.

Officers said the man didn’t have enough money to make the purchase and began arguing with the employee.

According to police, the man allegedly walked behind the counter and “violently assaulted the employee, causing them to lose consciousness.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspect then took “several items” before fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers said the employee regained consciousness and contacted police.

According to police, on June 2, 24-year-old Derek Baptiste from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery with violence, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a court order.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.