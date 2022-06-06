Saskatchewan close to offering online gambling as vendors sign agreement

Send this page to someone via email

People will soon have a choice to gamble online as partners recently sign a vendor agreement.

The Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) signed a deal with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) on June 2, 2022 where development on the Online Gaming site can begin.

“SIGA is very excited to bring the PlayNow online casino and sports betting experience to Saskatchewan — the PlayNow platform is very competitive against any other online offering,” stated SIGA President & CEO Zane Hansen in a press release.

“This online offering will integrate into our existing casino operations and will further enhance the entertainment options for SIGA’s and SaskGaming’s customers.”

BCLC was selected to provide its turn-key Online Gaming Portal option as they already provide commercial gambling on their PlayNow.com to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries. BCLC’s PlayNow.com will customize it for the Saskatchewan market.

The idea of bringing online gaming to Saskatchewan grew after the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the province entered into a first of its kind in Canada agreement in September 2021 with hopes of strengthening partnerships in the gaming sector.

“We are excited to be moving forward with the next stage of this project,” stated SaskGaming president and CEO Susan Flett. “Online Gaming will modernize the gaming industry in the province and will complement the casino entertainment options available at land-based SaskGaming and SIGA casinos.”

The new Online Gaming Portal is anticipated to launch in 2022 for Saskatchewan residents.

