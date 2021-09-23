FSIN, Sask. government announce SIGA as operator of new online gaming website

Send this page to someone via email

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and the Saskatchewan government are rolling the dice on a new partnership.

An amendment to the Gaming Framework Agreement was signed on Thursday afternoon between the government and FSIN to create a legal framework for a new online gaming site.

The website will be operated by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) with the establishment of a revenue-sharing agreement between the FSIN and government.

According to a statement from SIGA, the agreement will set a 50/50 revenue split between the two parties.

“This is going to be a positive benefit for our 74 First Nations,” stated FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron during Thursday’s announcement at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina.

“It’s a historic agreement. The first of its kind not only in Saskatchewan, but in Canada.”

The website will feature both online casino games and sports betting.

“The province and FSIN have had a long and successful history as partners in casino gaming,” said Jim Reiter, minister responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

“Over the years, SIGA has earned their reputation as a top-quality gaming organization and we’re excited to move forward with them on this new venture.”

The contract calls for five years of exclusivity for SIGA to operate the site.

SIGA said this is an opportunity for them to evolve and change the gaming industry.

“The additional revenue opportunities from online gaming and sports betting will only increase SIGA’s ability as a non-profit to positively impact employment, economic growth, positive community relations and financial self-reliance of First Nations in the province,” SIGA Chair Chief Reginald Bellerose said.

The announcement also includes SIGA signing a letter of intent with the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation to establish general terms of SIGA operating and SaskGaming managing the new online site.

SIGA will submit a request for proposal out to the public. A joint adjudication process will take place to determine the successful applicant for the project.

Officials expect the website will be active next year.

