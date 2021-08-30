Wooden teepee raised at new FSIN building in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

An event was held on Monday to formally mark the raising of a ceremonial teepee that will stand in front of the new Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) building in Saskatoon.

Indigenous leaders and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark were in attendance for a press conference at the building site at 134 Kahkewistahaw Dr.

FSIN said the teepee holds great significance for First Nations people and will stand as a symbol of pride and unity for decades to come.

“The logs used as the poles for the teepee were flown in from Bella Bella, British Columbia, and are approximately 400 years old. They will stand in front of the new home of the FSIN for the next 400 years” FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said in a press release.

“We are thankful to have this strong foundation being laid and to have these beautiful logs arrive from B.C. with the help and through a partnership with the TV show Timber Kings.”

The FSIN represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.

