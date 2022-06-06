N.S. man charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou, N.S., Friday evening.

Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on Denoon Street, at the intersection of Cedar and Union streets, around 9:55 that night.

A 56-year-old man from Pictou was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver was arrested.

The RCMP has previously said they believe there was intent on behalf of the driver.

In a release Monday, police said the suspect, 40-year-old Vernon Edward Gallant of Pictou, has been charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in Pictou provincial court Monday and will be held in custody until his next court date on July 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation was ongoing and is being assisted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Pictou County District RCMP.