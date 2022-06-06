Peterborough man arrested after woman stabbed outside convenience store: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested following a stabbing outside a convenience store on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing outside a Circle K convenience store in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets. Investigators learned two customers got into an altercation, leading to a woman being stabbed.

The victim was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Police deployed their K9 unit to help in the search of the suspect, who was located a short distance from the store.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a reported stabbing on McDonnel Street at Aylmer Street. One person has been transported to hospital by @PtboParamedics. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/jnz4E1NmZB — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 4, 2022

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with probation.

The accused was remanded into custody after a court appearance on June 4 and will appear in court again on June 8.