Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested after woman stabbed outside convenience store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 11:39 am
Click to play video: '1 arrested after woman stabbed outside Peterborough convenience store: police' 1 arrested after woman stabbed outside Peterborough convenience store: police
A woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a stabbing outside a Peterborough convenience store on Friday, June 3.

A Peterborough man was arrested following a stabbing outside a convenience store on Friday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing outside a Circle K convenience store in the area of McDonnel and Aylmer streets. Investigators learned two customers got into an altercation, leading to a woman being stabbed.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after double stabbing in downtown, police say

The victim was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being airlifted to a Toronto hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Police deployed their K9 unit to help in the search of the suspect, who was located a short distance from the store.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

A 22-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and failure to comply with probation.

The accused was remanded into custody after a court appearance on June 4 and will appear in court again on June 8.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagStabbing tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagAggravated Assault tagpeterborough stabbing tagMcDonnel Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers