Peterborough man arrested after double stabbing in downtown: police

An arrest was made after a double stabbing in Peterborough’s downtown early Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Brock Street and George St. North for a reported altercation between three men known to each other.

Police say two men were stabbed multiple times. The third individual fled the area.

One of the victims was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with serious injuries and the other had minor injuries but did not require medical attention, police said.

The suspect was located several hours later.

A 25-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Wednesday, police said.