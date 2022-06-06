Menu

Crime

72-year-old man charged after sexual assault reported on minor in downtown Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 10:55 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a 72-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after an incident on a bench in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to Gaukel and Charles streets on Friday at around 7:50 p.m. after a sexual assault was reported.

Read more: Man, woman arrested after shooting reported in Kitchener on Sunday

The report said that a man had committed the sexual assault against a minor while sitting on a bench in the area.

The victim got assistance from someone nearby and that was when the police were called in.

Read more: Man charged after performing ‘indecent acts’ on the ION LRT and in downtown Kitchener

Police believe that the suspect and victim are strangers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

