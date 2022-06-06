72-year-old man charged after sexual assault reported on minor in downtown Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 72-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge after an incident on a bench in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to Gaukel and Charles streets on Friday at around 7:50 p.m. after a sexual assault was reported.

The report said that a man had committed the sexual assault against a minor while sitting on a bench in the area.

The victim got assistance from someone nearby and that was when the police were called in.

Police believe that the suspect and victim are strangers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.