Woman with dementia abducted in stolen vehicle found safe: Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg Police say they have located a woman who went missing after a vehicle was reportedly stolen early Saturday morning.

Police issued a silver alert Saturday morning for a 63-year-old woman who they say was abducted while sitting in the back seat of her blue 2012 Jeep Patriot at a gas station parking lot in the Unicity area.

UPDATE: Following is video footage of the abduction. If you have any information to share please contact investigators at at 204-986-6250. pic.twitter.com/zLtcMfPg6Q — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 4, 2022

Video footage shows a male suspect walk up to the vehicle and enter on the passenger side, then drive away while another male tries to open the driver’s door.

The male suspect has been described as 6-foot-tall, with dark hair, wearing a grey jacket, dark-coloured shorts, hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.

Male suspect spotted on camera. Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.