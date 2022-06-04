Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Woman with dementia abducted in stolen vehicle found safe: Winnipeg Police

By Marissa Turton Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 6:16 am
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police ask for public assistance finding woman with dementia abducted in stolen vehicle' Winnipeg Police ask for public assistance finding woman with dementia abducted in stolen vehicle
WATCH: Winnipeg Police ask for public assistance finding woman with dementia abducted in stolen vehicle

Winnipeg Police say they have located a woman who went missing after a vehicle was reportedly stolen early Saturday morning.

Police issued a silver alert Saturday morning for a 63-year-old woman who they say was abducted while sitting in the back seat of her blue 2012 Jeep Patriot at a gas station parking lot in the Unicity area.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Trending Stories

Video footage shows a male suspect walk up to the vehicle and enter on the passenger side, then drive away while another male tries to open the driver’s door.

The male suspect has been described as 6-foot-tall, with dark hair, wearing a grey jacket, dark-coloured shorts, hoodie with white writing, sandals and white gloves.

Male suspect spotted on camera.
Male suspect spotted on camera. Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service activates a silver alert when a vulnerable adult person is reported as missing.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagmissing person tagMissing Woman tagDementia tagSilver Alert tagunicity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers