Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Sports

Winning streak over, Windsor pulls off OT upset over Hamilton Bulldogs

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 4, 2022 12:28 am

Michael Renwick scored in overtime as the Windsor Spitfires stunned the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 in the opening game of the Ontario Hockey League championship.

The former Bulldog’s power-play goal with 10:30 left to play in the extra period handed Hamilton its first playoff loss after 12 consecutive wins and stopped the Dogs’ 22 game winning streak going back to the regular season.

The top-ranked Bulldogs carried a 3-1 lead heading into the third period on goals by Avery Hayes, who netted the ice-breaker midway through the second period, as well as captain Colton Kammerer and Mark Duarte.

Story continues below advertisement

But Windsor battled back to tie the game with two tallies in the third period.

Trending Stories

Will Cuylle made it a one-goal game with 7:30 remaining in regulation and Oliver Peer evened the score when he beat Hamilton goalie Marco Costantini with 2:47 left to play.

Read more: Bulldogs-Spitfires OHL Championship a ‘unique situation’

Hamilton outshot the Spitfires 46-35 but now trail in a playoff series for the first time this spring.

The Bulldogs will try to even the best-of-seven series on Sunday at 2 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton news tagOHL tagOntario Hockey League tagHamilton Bulldogs tagWindsor Spitfires tagHamilton sports tagOHL Championship tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers