Winning streak over, Windsor pulls off OT upset over Hamilton Bulldogs

Michael Renwick scored in overtime as the Windsor Spitfires stunned the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 in the opening game of the Ontario Hockey League championship.

The former Bulldog’s power-play goal with 10:30 left to play in the extra period handed Hamilton its first playoff loss after 12 consecutive wins and stopped the Dogs’ 22 game winning streak going back to the regular season.

The top-ranked Bulldogs carried a 3-1 lead heading into the third period on goals by Avery Hayes, who netted the ice-breaker midway through the second period, as well as captain Colton Kammerer and Mark Duarte.

But Windsor battled back to tie the game with two tallies in the third period.

Will Cuylle made it a one-goal game with 7:30 remaining in regulation and Oliver Peer evened the score when he beat Hamilton goalie Marco Costantini with 2:47 left to play.

Hamilton outshot the Spitfires 46-35 but now trail in a playoff series for the first time this spring.

The Bulldogs will try to even the best-of-seven series on Sunday at 2 p.m. at FirstOntario Centre.