As many as four houses are on fire in Evanston, a neighbourhood in northwest Calgary.

Police have blocked off streets to prevent motorists from clogging up the streets for fire crews.

EMS told Global News that crews are at the scene but have received no reports of injuries.

Huge fire in Evanston. As many as four houses on fire. Police blocking off streets to keep looky loos from clogging up the streets for fire crews. These pics from our Global1 traffic chopper. @GlobalCalgary #Evanston @CTNCalgary pic.twitter.com/Iuc5p7sRj6 — Ken MacGillivray (@piscatorken) June 3, 2022

More to come…