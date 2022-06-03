Man charged in Vernon homicide, investigators ask public for help

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged in Sunday’s suspicious death on 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land, near Vernon, B.C.

Police say Peter Michael Visintainer, 60, was charged June 2 with second degree murder in the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer. Visintainer remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance.

RCMP have not said how Beyer was killed or whether he and Visintainer were known to one another. In an earlier press release, RCMP did say that there are “no known threats to public safety.”

They are however turning to the public for more information.

Beyer had a “unique vehicle” and it’s gone missing in the aftermath of his death.

“Investigators are working to determine the whereabouts of the truck from approximately 5 p.m. on May 29, until approximately 10:15 a.m. on May 30,” Insp. Brent Novakoski, Southeast District senior investigating officer said in a press release.

“The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public’s memory of the vehicle.”

The truck is a 2000 white two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup truck. The vehicle has large after-market silver mirrors and distinctive mud-flaps with ‘WOLF’ adorned on them.

“The vehicle is believed to have been in the West Kelowna, Kelowna, Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon areas,” Novakoski said.

Anyone who may have encountered the truck, or have dashcam video of the vehicle between 5 p.m. on May 29 and 10:15 a.m. on May 30 is asked to call the SED MCU information line at 1-877-987-8477.