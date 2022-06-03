London, Ont. man with knife arrested after uttering threats: police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested for reportedly threatening people with a large knife.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, people were approached by a man in the area of Adelaide Street North and Victoria Street.

The man was holding a large pruning knife and reportedly uttered threats towards them.

The suspect was arrested by police nearby.

No injuries were reported.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged. He’s been released from custody and is set to appear in court on July 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).