Canada

London, Ont. man with knife arrested after uttering threats: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 3, 2022 1:29 pm
photo of police car View image in full screen
File photo of a London police vehicle. Kelly Wang / Global News

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested for reportedly threatening people with a large knife.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, people were approached by a man in the area of Adelaide Street North and Victoria Street.

The man was holding a large pruning knife and reportedly uttered threats towards them.

The suspect was arrested by police nearby.

No injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

A 36-year-old London man has been charged. He’s been released from custody and is set to appear in court on July 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

