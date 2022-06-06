June 11 – Proactive Seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Plan ahead. Live well.

Ensuring your senior loved ones have the best opportunities in their aging journey is why Proactive Seniors was created.

Knowing which support services, programs, benefits, and housing options are needed, and when, is a big and complex task. Even the discussion about support for aging can be difficult. Proactive Seniors want you to know, that you don’t have to do it alone.

Tune into Talk to the Experts this Saturday at 11 – as Kathy Mendham from Proactive Seniors shares insight into this journey.

You can also visit https://proactiveseniors.ca/