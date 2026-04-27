May 2 – Trinity Funeral Home

When it comes to funeral preplanning, trust matters. At Trinity Funeral Home, they work diligently every day to build that trust by offering clear options, compassionate guidance, and peace of mind every step of the way. Join Sarah Bailey from Trinity Funeral Home on Saturday, May 2nd from 11:00am to noon on Talk To The Experts. Hear how preplanning works and why you can feel confident making those choices today. For more, visit Trinity Funeral Home — everything a funeral home should be.